Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV opened at $131.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.23.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

