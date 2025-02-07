Raymond James Has Pessimistic View of IAMGOLD Q1 Earnings

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $438.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 49.56% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IAG. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Tobam purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

See Also

