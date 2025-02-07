8,949 Shares in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 4,155.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 60.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -40.57 and a beta of -2.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPCR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

