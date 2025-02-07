Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 0.8% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 79,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

