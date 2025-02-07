Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,462,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,891,000 after buying an additional 140,568 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 991,494 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Exelixis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,702,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,168,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after acquiring an additional 77,599 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 24.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 180,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $33.67 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,823,783.53. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,828,514.55. The trade was a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,864. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

