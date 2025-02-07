Spire Wealth Management Sells 707 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.