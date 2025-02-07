Spire Wealth Management Has $290,000 Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,551,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 86.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 796.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $106.33 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $79.47 and a one year high of $107.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.