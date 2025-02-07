Spire Wealth Management Has $297,000 Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 773.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 5,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,853,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524.54. The trade was a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,820. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,351.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,356.78 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,133.46 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,273.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,343.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 531.78%. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

