Spire Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1,800.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 3.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $470.56 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Stephens decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.33.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

