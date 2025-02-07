Spire Wealth Management Buys 3,521 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 209.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.72.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

