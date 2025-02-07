Spire Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $226,000.
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of DUST stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $146.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.26.
About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares
The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.