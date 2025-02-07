Spire Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $226,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DUST stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $146.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.26.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

