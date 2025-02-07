American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,373 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $359,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the airline’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the airline’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Melius Research raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.06 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

