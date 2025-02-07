International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 23,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 178,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 926,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,367,000 after acquiring an additional 218,792 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.53. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,086.50. This trade represents a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

