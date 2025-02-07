Spire Wealth Management Has $320,000 Stake in Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,171 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Comstock were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comstock by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 568,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Comstock by 137.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,868,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered Comstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Comstock stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Comstock Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

