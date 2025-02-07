Spire Wealth Management Invests $339,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 33.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Down 0.5 %

FERG stock opened at $182.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.51 and its 200 day moving average is $196.49. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $167.27 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FERG. Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ferguson

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.