Spire Wealth Management Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GJUL. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 3,012.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.2 %

GJUL opened at $37.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $37.98.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.