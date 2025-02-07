Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,536 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $31.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

