Spire Wealth Management Buys 481 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after purchasing an additional 41,153 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after buying an additional 219,120 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,599,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VFH stock opened at $127.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.94. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.