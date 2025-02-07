Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.3% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $261,680,000 after buying an additional 112,047 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 240,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $137,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.83.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ META opened at $711.99 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $718.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $624.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.36%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $9,169,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,588,349.12. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total transaction of $5,166,159.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,776,261.56. The trade was a 14.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 701,146 shares of company stock valued at $435,387,895. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

