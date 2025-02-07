iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,042,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,537,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,481,000 after purchasing an additional 173,654 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $11,211,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,096.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 59,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITB opened at $105.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.38.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

