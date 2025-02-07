DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Corning by 52.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after buying an additional 1,285,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,534,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,718 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,955 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 4,306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 14,556.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 881,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,778,000 after purchasing an additional 875,008 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Corning Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,436 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

