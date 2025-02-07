29,560 Shares in Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NASDAQ:NIXT) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NASDAQ:NIXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 2.00% of Research Affiliates Deletions ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Research Affiliates Deletions ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NIXT opened at $26.36 on Friday. Research Affiliates Deletions ETF has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53.

Research Affiliates Deletions ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.3552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

