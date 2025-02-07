ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth approximately $719,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTO. StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.53.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ZTO opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.16. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

