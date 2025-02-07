DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 305 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $3,155,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,155,169.76. The trade was a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $2,635,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,069,184.20. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,956 shares of company stock worth $10,387,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. UBS Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.2 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $172.22 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $131.39 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.50 and a 200-day moving average of $139.96.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

