DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 2,216 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 175.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,743,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,901,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after acquiring an additional 424,042 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,415,000 after purchasing an additional 253,300 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 600,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,260,000 after purchasing an additional 217,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,114,000 after purchasing an additional 202,744 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $248.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.41 and a 200-day moving average of $244.29. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $192.40 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

