DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in TopBuild by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $339.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.57. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $302.70 and a 12 month high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.