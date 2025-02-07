DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,804 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.8% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

