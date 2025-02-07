DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 316 Shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PKB opened at $78.44 on Friday. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $63.01 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $327.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

