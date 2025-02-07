DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $962,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,102,211.60. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $247.48 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $269.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.62 and its 200 day moving average is $239.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.