DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $892,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,163,000 after acquiring an additional 105,947 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,021,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 451,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54,085 shares during the period.

VOT opened at $274.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.81 and a fifty-two week high of $275.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

