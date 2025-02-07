National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 7.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in National Beverage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in National Beverage by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 26.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $40.19 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 15.63%.

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 2,736 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $128,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,505.44. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

