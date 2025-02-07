FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 33.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in FirstService by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 250,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

FirstService Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $171.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 1.06. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $141.26 and a 1 year high of $197.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.78.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.