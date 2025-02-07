iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 127.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 7.0 %

BATS EFV opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

