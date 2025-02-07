DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $3,962,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,763,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,547,000 after acquiring an additional 291,580 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 17.7% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 89,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $59.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,740,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,200. The trade was a 60.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 650,213 shares of company stock worth $39,199,813. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

