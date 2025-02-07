DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $971,000 Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 1,048,589.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,589 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,357,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,146,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Israel ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EIS opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.35. The company has a market capitalization of $205.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $82.71.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.