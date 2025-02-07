DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $106.94 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.42.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.