Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% during the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,000 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,171,000 after buying an additional 1,423,564 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,268,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9,522.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,022,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,042,000 after buying an additional 1,012,213 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

