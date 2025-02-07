DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $997,000 Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Credicorp by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAP opened at $192.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $149.27 and a 52 week high of $200.00.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.41. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

