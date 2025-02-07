Scancell (LON:SCLP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.56 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 8.78 ($0.11). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 8.83 ($0.11), with a volume of 316,892 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.94 million, a P/E ratio of -903.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.41.

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

