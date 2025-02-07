Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 403.86 ($5.02) and traded as low as GBX 403 ($5.01). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.04), with a volume of 537,118 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 530 ($6.59) to GBX 580 ($7.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Vesuvius Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 415.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 403.86. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,043.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

We are a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.

