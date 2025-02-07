KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.88 and traded as low as $12.79. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 182,518 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
