KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.88 and traded as low as $12.79. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 182,518 shares traded.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $5,273,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 34,515 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 60,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.