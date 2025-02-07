KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIOGet Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.88 and traded as low as $12.79. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 182,518 shares traded.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $5,273,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 34,515 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 60,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

