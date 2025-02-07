Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.13. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 54,000 shares trading hands.

Atico Mining Stock Up 12.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$16.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.43.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

