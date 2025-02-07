UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.45 and traded as low as $26.29. UPM-Kymmene shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 6,600 shares.
UPM-Kymmene Stock Up 3.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45.
UPM-Kymmene Company Profile
UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.
