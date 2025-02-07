Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.38 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), with a volume of 931,415 shares.

Biome Technologies Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,386.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.26.

About Biome Technologies

The Group comprises two divisions, Biome Bioplastics Limited and Stanelco RF Technologies Limited. Biome Bioplastics is a leading developer of highly-functional, bio-based and biodegradable plastics. The company’s mission is to produce bioplastics that challenge the dominance of oil-based polymers. Stanelco RF Technologies designs, builds and services advanced radio frequency (RF) systems.

