Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.49 and traded as high as C$7.07. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$6.72, with a volume of 774,269 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.49.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$107.88 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5224359 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total transaction of C$124,440.00. Also, Senior Officer Patrick William George Miles sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$352,876.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,476. Company insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

