China Gold International Resources (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $6.27. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 6,400 shares.

China Gold International Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

