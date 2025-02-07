Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.73. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.
About Caldwell Partners International
The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.
