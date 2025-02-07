Science Group (LON:SAG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 458.33 ($5.70) and traded as high as GBX 465 ($5.78). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 455 ($5.66), with a volume of 41,889 shares changing hands.

Science Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £205.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 457.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 458.33.

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

