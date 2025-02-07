Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.65 and traded as low as $12.17. Adecco Group shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 88,225 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AHEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adecco Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adecco Group AG will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

