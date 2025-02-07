Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.08. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 173,922 shares changing hands.

Kandi Technologies Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

